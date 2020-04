BRIEF-Drägerwerk Q1 Order Intake Up At About EUR 1.39 Billion

April 9 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA:

* DRÄGER WITH STRONG ORDER ENTRY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* DRÄGER’S ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2020 SOARED COMPARED TO Q1 OF LAST YEAR IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 1,393 MN. (Q1 2019: EUR 648 MN.), 117% (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) ABOVE LEVEL A YEAR AGO

* ORDERS IN MEDICAL DIVISION WERE AROUND EUR 1,043 MN. (Q1 2019: EUR 376 MN.) WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF AROUND 179% (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* NET SALES IN Q1 AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 640 MN. (Q1 2019: EUR 602 MN.) WHICH IS AROUND 7.1 % (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) ABOVE LEVEL A YEAR AGO

* ORDERS IN SAFETY DIVISION ROSE BY AROUND 31% (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) TO AROUND EUR 349 MN. (Q1 2019: EUR 271 MN.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)