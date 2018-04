April 26 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc:

* DRIL-QUIP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $99.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $96 MILLION

* COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MILLION AND $266.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

* DRIL-QUIP - ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE