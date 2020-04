April 17 (Reuters) - Drillcon AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 90.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 16.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS LOST ABOUT 10% IN NET SALES IN MARCH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ADDITIONAL DECREASE IN NET SALES EXPECTED IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)