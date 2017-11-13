BRIEF-Drillisch AG revenue up 9.9 pct to 1.965 bln euros for 9 months

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag

* 9 months EBITDA from continuing operations rose 24.7 percent to 352.7 million euros

* 9 months revenue rose 9.9 percent to 1.965 billion euros

* ‍Confirmation of forecasts for 2017​

* ‍MVNO subscribers increased by 96.6 percent to 8.06 million​ for 9 months of 2017

* Drillisch AG - ‍For combined entity, which includes Drillisch numbers from Sept, expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 in amount of 520 million euros to 530 million​ euros