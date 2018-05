May 3 (Reuters) - Drive Shack Inc:

* DRIVE SHACK INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2018 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

* DRIVE SHACK INC Q1 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.26

* DRIVE SHACK INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $66.7 MLN VS $59.1 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: