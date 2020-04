BRIEF-Driver Group Says In H1, Financial Performance Was Not Impacted In Any Meaningful Way By Covid-19 Related Issues

April 15 (Reuters) - Driver Group PLC:

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - IN H1, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WAS NOT IMPACTED IN ANY MEANINGFUL WAY BY COVID-19 RELATED ISSUES

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR H1 EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH INTERNAL FORECASTS FOR PERIOD

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - BOARD WILL NOT PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - INDEFINITELY POSTPONED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPEX AND DISCRETIONARY OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - DRAWN DOWN IN FULL ITS £3.0M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - ALL BOARD MEMBERS’ SALARIES WILL REDUCE BY 20%, EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* DRIVER GROUP PLC - BOARD IS FORMALLY WITHDRAWING FORWARD GUIDANCE ON FUTURE PROFITS FOR TIME BEING