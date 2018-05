May 14 (Reuters) - South Jordan Police Department:

* SOUTH JORDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT - RECEIVED A REPORT OF A TRAFFIC CRASH INVOLVING A TESLA MODEL S AND A MECHANIC TRUCK FROM THE UNIFIED FIRE AUTHORITY

* SOUTH JORDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT - DRIVER OF TESLA MODEL S (28-YEAR-OLD FEMALE) SAID THAT SHE HAD BEEN USING THE “AUTOPILOT” FEATURE IN THE TESLA Source text : bit.ly/2jVTTNv Further company coverage: