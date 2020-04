April 15 (Reuters) - DRONE VOLT SA:

* 1ST QUARTER 2020 ACTIVITY IMPACTED BY THE SANITARY CRISIS BUT COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL CONFIRMED

* NO ORDER CANCELLATION AND NEW REQUESTS REGISTERED

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIAL PIPELINE STILL IN EXCESS OF €15 MILLION

* ACTIVITY IN THE 2ND QUARTER WILL STILL BE IMPACTED BY CURRENT TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

* HAS RECOURSE TO EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORT MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY THE POWERS PUBLIC THROUGH THE MECHANISM OF SHORT-TIME WORKING AND MATURITY EXTENSIONS