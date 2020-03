BRIEF-Drone Volt Updates On Consequences Of Covid-19

March 5 (Reuters) - Drone Volt SA:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 AND ADAPTATION MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FACES EXTENDED LEAD TIMES FOR ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS FROM CHINA DUE TO SHUTDOWN OF FACTORIES AND SHARP REDUCTION IN FREIGHT AVAILABILITY

* ANNOUNCES THAT ITS ACTIVITY WILL BE LESS BUOYANT THAN EXPECTED IN Q1 2020

* THE GROUP HAS DECIDED TO RESORT TO SHORT-TIME WORKING FOR CERTAIN EMPLOYEES DEPRIVED OF ACTIVITY IN ORDER TO LIMIT THE IMPACT OF THIS PARTIAL STOPPAGE OF ACTIVITY ON ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION

* MOST CHINESE SUPPLIERS ANNOUNCE THAT THEY WILL RESUME SUPPLIES AT THE BEGINNING OF APRIL, WHICH WOULD ALLOW A RETURN TO NORMAL IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* NEVERTHELESS REMAINS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT THE COMING YEAR. TO DATE, THE GROUP HAS NOT RECORDED ANY ORDER CANCELLATIONS