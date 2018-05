May 10 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc:

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $316.3 MILLION, UP 28 PERCENT

* TOTAL PAYING USERS 11.5 MILLION AT QUARTER-END VERSUS 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* QUARTERLY ARPU $114.3 VERSUS $110.79 LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $309.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S