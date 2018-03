BRIEF-Dropbox Sees IPO Of Up To 36 Mln Shares Of Class A Common Stock

March 12 (Reuters) - Dropbox-

* DROPBOX INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 36.0 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* DROPBOX INC SAYS SELLING STOCKHOLDERS IDENTIFIED IN PROSPECTUS ARE OFFERING TO SELL ADDITIONAL 9.2 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* DROPBOX INC SAYS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED IPO PRICE PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN $16.00 AND $18.00

* DROPBOX SAYS SALESFORCE VENTURES ENTERED INTO DEAL, PURSUANT TO WHICH AGREED TO BUY $100 MILLION OF CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* DROPBOX INC SAYS AFTER IPO, OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK WILL REPRESENT ABOUT 98 PERCENT OF VOTING POWER OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK

* DROPBOX SAYS $100 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SALESFORCE VENTURES AT PRICE PER SHARE EQUAL TO THE IPO

* DROPBOX INC SAYS CO IS OFFERING TO SELL 26.8 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK IN IPO