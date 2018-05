May 15 (Reuters) - Dropcar Inc:

* DROPCAR INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $4.9 MILLION VERSUS $638,558

* DROPCAR INC QTRLY NET LOSS $3.4 MILLION VERSUS $392,107

* DROPCAR INC - BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE AND CONSIDER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR WPCS STAND-ALONE CONTRACTING SEGMENT