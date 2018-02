Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dr.Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT HAS DROPPED THE BID FOR 49 PERCENT STAKE IN CITIC NETWORKS, WHICH WAS AUCTIONED AT 7.8 BILLION YUAN ($1.23 billion) IN CHINA BEIJING EQUITY EXCHANGE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EoKIh9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)