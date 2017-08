July 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Co, CHD Bioscience announce global license & commercialization deal for phase III clinical trial candidate for mitigation of surgical site infections

* Co to get equity in CHD valued at $30 million on IPO of CHD or minimum of $30 million in cash in 18 months of execution of agreement

* Says will also receive additional milestone payments of $40mln upon USFDA approval Source text - bit.ly/2uAP7Lq Further company coverage: