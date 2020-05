May 6 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* GETS APPROVAL FOR NDA, ELYXYB™ (CELECOXIB ORAL SOLUTION) 25 MG/ML, IN U.S.

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF ELYXYB (CELECOXIB ORAL SOLUTION 25 MG/ML) BY U.S. FDA