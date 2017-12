Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* DR.REDDY‘S LABORATORIES ‘FIRMLY DISAGREES’ WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT ALLEGATIONS THAT CO SOLD PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN U.S. IN PACKAGING NOT TESTED FOR CHILD SAFETY

* NOT AWARE OF REPORTS THAT PRODUCTS CAUSED CHILDREN HARM AS A RESULT OF PACKAGING