March 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* APPROVED SALE OF CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT & MANUFACTURING ORGANISATION DIVISION OF CUSTOM PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES BUSINESS

* DEAL FOR $72 MILLION

* APPROVED BORROWINGS BY CO UP TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 20 BILLION RUPEES

* SELLING DIVISION TO CO'S STEP-DOWN SUBSIDIARY, AURIGENE PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES Source text: (bit.ly/39k5duk) Further company coverage: