April 30 (Reuters) - Druckfarben Hellas SA:

* FY 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 47.1MLN VERSUS EUR 44.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA AT 393,589 EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET LOSS AT EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH ON DEC. 31, 2017 AT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO