a month ago
BRIEF-DryShips announces Time Charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels
July 3, 2017 / 12:50 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-DryShips announces Time Charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc

* DryShips Inc. announces Time Charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels

* DryShips Inc - The contract has a duration of about one year

* DryShips Inc - Has entered into Time Charter with coal and steel trader for fourth and last of 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax drybulk vessels

* DryShips Inc - Contract with gross rate linked to baltic capesize index plus 20% and will commence upon delivery of vessel, expected in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

