Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* DRYSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND AUTHORIZATION OF AN UP TO $50 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* DRYSHIPS - ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, UNDER WHICH CO MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $50 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES FOR 12 MONTHS​

* DRYSHIPS INC - EXPECTS TO FINANCE STOCK PURCHASES WITH EXISTING CASH BALANCES