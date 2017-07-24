BRIEF-DryShips says court denies plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc:
* DryShips Inc - high court of Marshall Islands has issued an order denying plaintiff Michael Sammons' motion for a preliminary injunction
* DryShips Inc - court has ordered that defendants answer, move against or otherwise respond to complaint by August 18, 2017
* DryShips -preliminary injunction motion had sought to suspend any further issuances of new shares by co
* DryShips -preliminary injunction motion had sought to suspend any further issuances of new shares by co

* DryShips - co, Economou intend to file motions to dismiss or other appropriate responses to complaint by August 18, 2017 deadline set by court