BRIEF-DS Smith Says Performance For FY2020 Anticipated To Be In Line With Co's Current Expectations

April 8 (Reuters) - DS Smith PLC:

* DS SMITH - PERFORMANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ANTICIPATED TO BE IN LINE WITH OUR CURRENT EXPECTATIONS.

* DS SMITH - BOARD HAS DECIDED IT IS PRUDENT TO NO LONGER PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND DUE FOR PAYMENT ON 1 MAY 2020

* DS SMITH - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL BE WAIVING THEIR RIGHTS TO ANY ANNUAL BONUS IN RESPECT OF CURRENT YEAR.

* DS SMITH - ANTICIPATE OUR NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO AT 30 APRIL 2020 TO BE AROUND OUR MEDIUM TERM TARGET OF 2.0