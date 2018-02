BRIEF-DSM FY Adjusted Net Profit Up At 706 Million Euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - DSM:

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 706.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 520 MILLION (NOT EUR 629 MILLION) YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 8.63 BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.92 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NUTRITION SALES EUR 1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.93 BILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND INCREASE FROM €1.75 TO €1.85 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FULL YEAR OUTLOOK 2018 ABOVE STRATEGY 2018 TARGETS

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 15% TO €1,445M

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH SOMEWHAT UP FROM HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT

* SEES 2018 ROCE GROWTH ABOVE 100 BASIS POINTS

* FY REUTERS POLL: NET SALES EUR 8.52 BILLION; EBITDA ADJUSTED EUR 1.43 BILLION; NET PROFIT ADJUSTED EUR 665 MILLION

* FY REPORTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WAS 16.8% OVER ADJUSTED TAXABLE RESULT 2017 (2016: 18.3%).

* FY REPORTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE DECREASE WAS MAINLY CAUSED BY A ONE-TIME BENEFIT FROM THE US TAX REFORM.

* AS FROM 2018, US TAX REFORM WILL HAVE A NET POSITIVE EFFECT OF APPROXIMATELY 1%.