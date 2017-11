Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dsp Group Inc:

* DSP GROUP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $34.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $34 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT Q4 REVENUES TO SOFTEN ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, MAINLY DUE TO SEASONAL WEAKNESS IN DEMAND FOR CORDLESS AND VOIP PRODUCTS​

* "‍WELL-POSITIONED TO RESUME REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018​"