April 13 (Reuters) - DST Systems Inc:

* SAYS ON APRIL 11, ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GREGG WM. GIVENS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER - SEC FILING

* SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT