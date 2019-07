BRIEF-DSV: 88.27% Of Panalpina Shares Have Been Tendered Into Offer

July 23 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* REG-DSV, 765 - DEFINITIVE NOTICE OF THE INTERIM RESULT OF THE PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER FOR PANALPINA SHARES

* UP TO EXPIRATION OF EXTENDED MAIN OFFER PERIOD ON 17 JULY TOTAL OF 20,965,183 PANALPINA SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED INTO OFFER, CORRESPONDING TO 88.27% OF ALL PANALPINA SHARES LISTED AS OF 17 JULY 2019

* HAS DECLARED OFFER SUCCESSFUL

* ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF TEN (10) TRADING DAYS FOR SUBSEQUENT ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER WILL START ON 24 JULY 2019 AND PROSPECTIVELY RUN UNTIL 7 AUGUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)