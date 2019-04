April 1 (Reuters) - DSV:

* CEO SAYS DO NOT SEE ANYTHING THAT COULD MAKE COMPETITION AUTHORITIES BLOCK PANALPINA DEAL

* CEO SAYS AIMS TO LIFT THE MARGINS OF THE COMBINED COMPANY TOWARDS THE LEVEL OF THE EXISTING DSV BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS IT WILL TAKE AROUND TWO TO THREE YEARS TO INTEGRATE PANALPINA INTO DSV

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS THAT THE TOTAL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WILL GROW LONG TERM IN THE COMBINED COMPANY Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)