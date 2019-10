Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE DSV PANALPINA GROUP HAS INFORMED EMPLOYEES AT THE FORMER PANALPINA HEADQUARTERS IN BASEL ABOUT ITS PLANS FOR THE LOCATION

* AS PART OF THE INTEGRATION, OVERLAPPING CORPORATE FUNCTIONS AND POSITIONS WILL EITHER BE CUT OR RELOCATED TO THE HEADQUARTERS IN DENMARK, WHICH COULD RESULT IN UP TO 165 JOB LOSSES Source: bit.ly/33A5o1Z Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)