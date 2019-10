BRIEF-DSV: Appetite For Growth Through M&A To Remain

Oct 7 (Reuters) - DSV:

* PANALPINA’S WELL-ESTABLISHED APPETITE FOR GROWTH THROUGH M&A WILL REMAIN

* CHAIRMAN ADDS THAT FOR THE NEXT 12-18 MONTHS; THE ROLE OF THE BOARD IS FIRST AND FOREMOST TO ENSURE THAT THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CAN FOCUS 100% ON THE INTEGRATION OF PANALPINA

* CHAIRMAN OF DSV PANALPINA SAYS “ONCE WE’RE 12-18 MONTHS INTO THE INTEGRATION OF PANALPINA, AND WE CAN AFFIRM WE’RE ON TRACK, THEN I THINK WE’LL START TO TALK ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF BOOSTING ORGANIC GROWTH THROUGH ANOTHER M&A”

* CHAIRMAN OF DSV PANALPINA CONFIRMS THAT FOR DSV PANALPINA, LARGER RATHER THAN SMALLER ACQUISITIONS WILL BE TARGETED AND THAT ADDITIONS WITHIN ROAD ARE LIKELY TO BE ON THE RADAR NEXT