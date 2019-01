BRIEF-DSV CEO Says Could Issue Close To 20 Pct New Shares To Finance Panalpina Deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) - DSV CEO JENS BJORN ANDERSEN SAYS IN INTERVIEW:

* CEO SAYS HAS WATCHED PANALPINA FOR MANY YEARS, ATTRACTED BY ITS LARGE PRESENCE IN AIR, SEA TRANSPORT

* CEO SAYS HAS GIVEN “VERY ATTRACTIVE OFFER” WITH LARGE PREMIUM TO HISTORIC TRADING IN PANALPINA

* CEO SAYS COULD ISSUE CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT NEW SHARES TO FINANCE PANALPINA DEAL

* CEO SAYS HAS NOT YET HEARD FROM PANALPINA BOARD, HAS NOT BEEN IN CONTACT WITH PANALPINA SHAREHOLDERS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS NO PROBLEM GETTING APPROVAL FROM COMPETITION AUTHORITIES FOR PANALPINA DEAL

* CEO SAYS EUROPEAN MARKET WOULD ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 60 PERCENT OF ITS BUSINESS IF PANALPINA DEAL GOES THROUGH, DOWN FROM 71 PERCENT NOW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)