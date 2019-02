Feb 7 (Reuters) - DSV A/S:

* DSV CEO SAYS BID FOR PANALPINA IS ATTRACTIVE TO ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS, COULD CREATE A MUCH STRONGER COMPANY

* CEO SAYS DSV FULLY FOCUSED ON GOING THROUGH WITH PANALPINA TRANSACTION

* DSV CEO SAYS HAS BEEN MORE DIFFICULT TO GIVE GUIDANCE FOR 2019 THAN IT HAS BEEN FOR MANY YEARS Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)