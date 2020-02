BRIEF-DSV CEO Says Reduced Air,Sea Freight Capacity In China After Coronavirus Outbreak Will lead To Spike In Freight Rates

Feb 7 (Reuters) - DSV Panalpina A/S:

* CEO SAYS CO IS VERY CONFIDENT WITH GUIDANCE ON COSTS AND SYNERGIES OF PANALPINA ACQUISITION

* CEO SAYS CO IS EXPERIENCING REDUCED CAPACITY ON AIR AND SEA FREIGHT OUT OF CHINA AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS LIKELY TO LEAD TO “SIGNIFICANT RISE” IN FREIGHT RATES IN AND OUT OF CHINA

* CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTY OF CORONAVIRUS HAS RESULTED IN WIDER 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)