BRIEF-DSV Completes Acquisition Of Panalpina

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* DSV A/S - DSV, 778 - DSV COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PANALPINA

* DSV A/S (DSV) EXPECTS TO SETTLE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ALL PUBLICLY HELD SHARES OF PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT (HOLDING) AG (PANALPINA)

* SETTLEMENT WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING COURSE OF TODAY IN ACCORDANCE WITH SWISS MARKET PRACTICES. PLEASE REFER TO ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 741 OF 1 APRIL 2019

* PENDING APPROVAL AT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, DSV A/S WILL CHANGE ITS REGISTERED NAME TO ‘DSV PANALPINA A/S’

* PURSUANT TO PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER, PANALPINA SHAREHOLDERS TODAY RECEIVE 2.375 DSV SHARES (WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1 PER SHARE) FOR EACH PANALPINA SHARE

* AFTER SETTLEMENT, DSV INTENDS TO HAVE PANALPINA SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR DELISTING OF PANALPINA SHARES AND DSV WILL INITIATE A COURT PROCEDURE TO CANCEL REMAINING 1.54% PANALPINA SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 137 FMIA

* DSV FURTHER INTENDS TO HAVE PANALPINA FILE A CUSTOMARY REQUEST TO BE RELEASED FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION’S PUBLICITY REQUIREMENTS

* ANNOUNCED BOARD CHANGES IN PANALPINA WILL COME INTO EFFECT WITH KURT KOKHAUGE LARSEN AS CHAIRMAN AND JENS BJØRN ANDERSEN, JENS H. LUND AND THOMAS STIG PLENBORG AS MEMBERS OF PANALPINA BOARD AND GIVING DSV FULL CONTROL OVER PANALPINA

* DSV INTENDS TO HAVE PANALPINA APPOINT JENS BJØRN ANDERSEN AND JENS H. LUND AS CEO AND CFO, RESPECTIVELY, OF PANALPINA