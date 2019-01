BRIEF-DSV Confirms Proposal To Acquire Panalpina

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* REG-DSV, 734 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORTHOLDING AG

* CAN CONFIRM THAT DSV HAS MADE AN INDICATIVE AND PRIVATE PROPOSAL TO PANALPINA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE PANALPINA

* COMBINED BUSINESS WOULD GENERATE EXPECTED REVENUES OF MORE THAN DKK 110BN AND EBITDA OF MORE THAN DKK 7BN ON A PRO-FORMA 2018 BASIS

* CONSIDERATION CONSISTS OF 1.58 DSV SHARES AND CHF 55 IN CASH FOR EACH PANALPINA SHARE

* SAYS STRUCTURE OF OUR OFFER WILL ALLOW PANALPINA’S SHAREHOLDERS TO PARTICIPATE IN BENEFITS OF COMBINATION.

* BASED ON CLOSING PRICES AS OF 11 JANUARY 2019, VALUE OF OFFER IS CHF 170 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)