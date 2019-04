April 30 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* REG-DSV, 745 - LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ACCORDING TO THE SAFE HARBOUR METHOD

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL RUN FROM 30 APRIL 2019 TO 8 NOVEMBER 2019 AT LATEST, BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE

* WILL BUY ITS OWN SHARES UP TO MAXIMUM OF DKK 3,500 MILLION

* AUTHORITY IS VALID UNTIL 15 MARCH 2024 AND COVERS A MAXIMUM OF 18,600,000 SHARES