Feb 21 (Reuters) - DSV Panalpina A/S:

* DSV - DSV OPENS CARGO AIR BRIDGE BETWEEN CHINA AND THE US

BEGINNING 25 FEBRUARY, DSV WILL OPERATE A BOING 747-8 FREIGHTER AIRPLANE THREE TIMES PER WEEK, EAST AND WESTBOUND, BETWEEN HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA IN THE US (HSV) AND SHANGHAI (PVG) IN CHINA.