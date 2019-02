BRIEF-DSV Put On Feb 6 Revised Offer For Panalpina Of CHF 180 Per Share

Feb 15 (Reuters) - DSV:

* REG-DSV, 738 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

* INFORMS THAT DSV ON 6 FEBRUARY 2019 HAS PUT FORWARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANALPINA A REVISED INDICATIVE AND CONTINGENT ALL-CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PANALPINA AT CHF 180 PER PANALPINA-SHARE

* REVISED INDICATIVE AND CONTINGENT ALL-CASH OFFER EQUATES TO AN ENTERPRISE VALUE TO 2018 EBITDA MULTIPLE OF 24X BASED ON BROKER CONSENSUS.

* CONTINUES TO CAREFULLY REVIEW SITUATION. FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS WILL BE MADE AS APPROPRIATE.

* IS AWARE THAT PANALPINA ON 15 FEBRUARY 2019 HAS MADE PUBLIC THAT PANALPINA AND AGILITY GROUP ARE PURSUING A PRIVATE COMBINATION