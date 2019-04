BRIEF-DSV Q1 EBIT Adjusted DKK 1.45 Billion, Above Expectations

April 30 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* REG-DSV, 744 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2019

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 19.98 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 19.31 BILLION)

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 2019 FULLY LIVED UP TO EXPECTATIONS FOR 2019 ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED

* TO FACILITATE LISTING OF NEW SHARES FOR EXCHANGE OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PANALPINA, DSV WITHDRAWS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2019 EFFECTIVE AS OF TODAY

* EXPECT TO PUBLISH A NEW FINANCIAL OUTLOOK ONCE COMBINATION WITH PANALPINA IS COMPLETED.

* Q1 EBIT ADJUSTED. DKK 1.45 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.30 BILLION)

* LAUNCH OF A NEW SIX-MONTH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 3,500 MILLION