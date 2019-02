BRIEF-Dsv Q4 EBIT DKK 1.34 Billion, Below Expectations

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* REG-DSV, 736 - 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

* PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF DKK 2.25 PER SHARE (REUTERS POLL DKK 2.19 PER SHARE)

* SEES 2019 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 5,900-6,300 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 20.95 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 20.19 BILLION)

* Q4 EBIT DKK 1.34 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.41 BILLION)

* SEES 2019 NET FINANCIAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED IN RANGE OF DKK 620-650 MILLION

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 23% IN 2019

* ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY DKK 4,300 MILLION IN 2019

* "WE ARE ON TRACK TO MEET OUR 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS"