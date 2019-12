Dec 16 (Reuters) - DSV Panalpina A/S:

* DSV SIGNS NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH MARIMEKKO FINLAND

* DSV - AS A RESULT, MARIMEKKO'S CENTRAL WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS WILL BE MOVED TO DSV'S NEW WAREHOUSE IN VANTAA IN BEGINNING OF 2020 Source: bit.ly/2Prl5Ep Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)