BRIEF-DSW Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.15

March 13 (Reuters) - Dsw Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.3 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52 TO $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%

* RECORDED AN ADDITIONAL $10.1 MILLION NET TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM IN QUARTER

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64, REVENUE VIEW $2.84 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018

* ‍BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE​

* MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: