BRIEF-DTE Energy Co - First Quarter 2018 Earnings Of $361 Million, Or $2.00 Per Diluted Share

April 25 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co:

* FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE

* OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 - $5.99

* TARGETS 5-7 PERCENT OPERATING. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MILLION - $3,660 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NEGATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.6 BILLION

* SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BILLION FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2vPuyNY) Further company coverage: