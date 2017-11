Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dte Energy Co

* DTE Energy Co says ‍reaffirms 2017 operating earnings guidance range of $5.38-$5.69 per share - SEC filing​

* DTE Energy Co - ‍reaffirms early outlook for 2018 operating earnings guidance range of $5.48- $5.88 per share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S