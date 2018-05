May 9 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* DUAL-LISTED THERAPIX TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - DELISTING OF THERAPIX’S ORDINARY SHARES FROM TRADING ON TASE EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE THREE MONTHS FROM DATE OF REQUEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)