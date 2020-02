BRIEF-Dubai Crown Prince Approves Decision To Waive Dubai Government Services Fees- WAM

Feb 9 (Reuters) - EMIRATES NEWS AGENCY (WAM):

* SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM, CROWN PRINCE OF DUBAI AND CHAIRMAN OF DUBAI EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, APPROVED A DECISION TO WAIVE FEES ON VARIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICES OFFERED IN DUBAI

* DECISION TO WAIVE FEES AIMED AT LOWERING THE COST OF LIVING, FACILITATING THE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS, AND SUPPORTING INVESTORS

* THE WAIVED FEES INCLUDE THOSE FOR MEDICAL TRAINING ACTIVITIES, SCHOOLS AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS AND ENTRY FEES TO PUBLIC LIBRARIES, AMONG OTHERS

* SOME 2,356 ADMINISTRATIVE FEES OF 22 GOVERNMENT ENTITIES WERE REVIEWED AND NEW LEGISLATION WAS INTRODUCED TO REGULATE AND LIMIT THE INTRODUCTION OF NEW ADMINISTRATIVE FEES Source: (bit.ly/31B55nZ)