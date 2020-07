July 5 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market PJSC:

* REOPENS ITS TRADING FLOOR FOR INVESTORS AS OF 7TH JULY

* ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF ITS TRADING FLOOR AND CUSTOMER AFFAIRS COUNTERS FOR INVESTORS AS OF JULY 7, WITH STRICT IMPLEMENTATION OF PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR SAFETY OF CLIENTS AND EMPLOYEES Source: (bit.ly/31Mvh0Q)