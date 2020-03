BRIEF-Dubai International Financial Centre Reinforces Govt’s Efforts to Support Businesses

March 31 (Reuters) - DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE:

* REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORTING UAE GOVERNMENT’S SUSTAINED EFFORTS TO PROTECT CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL RETAIL OUTLETS, EXCEPT PHARMACIES, GROCERIES AND SUPERMARKETS TO ENSURE ESSENTIAL MEDICAL AND FOOD SUPPLIES REMAIN AVAILABLE TO COMMUNITY

* RESTAURANTS AND CAFES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED TO CUSTOMERS, WITH SERVICES LIMITED TO HOME TAKEAWAY DELIVERIES

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED DIFC MOSQUE, PRAYER FACILITIES AND AREAS OF WORSHIP

* WILL INTRODUCE A SERIES OF FISCAL EASING INITIATIVES OVER THE NEXT THREE MONTHS FROM 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2020 TO HELP PROTECT THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY AND ALL BUSINESSES OPERATING IN CENTRE

* FIVE INITIATIVES WILL BE INTRODUCED ON A CONDITIONAL BASIS, OFFERING BUSINESSES THE OPPORTUNITY TO BENEFIT FROM A WAIVER OF ANNUAL LICENSING FEES ON NEW REGISTRATIONS DURING THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

* BUSINESSES CAN ALSO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A 10% DISCOUNT OF RENEWAL FEES FOR EXISTING LICENSE HOLDERS IN THE DIFC FOR ENTITIES DUE TO RENEW THEIR LICENSES BETWEEN 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2020

* WILL ALSO ALLOW DEFERRED PAYMENTS FOR ALL PROPERTIES OWNED BY DIFC INVESTMENTS LTD FOR A PERIOD UP TO SIX MONTHS FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* A REDUCTION ON PROPERTY TRANSFER FEES IN THE DIFC FROM 5% TO 4% WILL ALSO BE APPLIED TO ANY TRANSFER OF PROPERTY (OR ANY PART THEREOF) THAT TAKES PLACE WITHIN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

* THE TRANSFER MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE DIFC REGISTRAR OF REAL PROPERTIES WITHIN 30 DAYS FOLLOWING THE EXPIRY OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2020