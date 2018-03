March 20 (Reuters) - DUBAI INVESTMENTS:

* DUBAI INVESTMENTS, CONSORTIUM OF INVESTORS TO LAUNCH ARKAN BANK WITH PAID-UP CAPITAL OF $100 MILLION ‍​

* AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF ARKAN BANK WILL BE $500 MILLION‍​

* ARKAN BANK IS APPLYING TO DFSA FOR APPROVAL FOR A PRUDENTIAL CATEGORY 5 LICENCE TO OPERATE AS AN ISLAMIC FINANCI AL INSTITUTION

* ARKAN BANK ALSO PLANS TO LIST ITS SHARES ON NASDAQ DUBAI WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF ESTABLISHMENT