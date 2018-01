Jan 29 (Reuters) - DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK:

* CALLS AGM ON FEB 21 TO APPROVE BORAD PROPOSAL ON CAPITAL INCREASE

* CALLS AGM TO APPROVE BORAD PROPOSAL OF PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE UPTO 1.65 BILLION DIRHAMS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UPTO 1.65 BILLION NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )