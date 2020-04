April 5 (Reuters) - DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK:

* BANK’S EXPOSURE TO NMC HEALTH GROUP IS APPROXIMATELY USD425M AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

* BANK’S SUBSIDIARY, NOOR BANK HAS EXPOSURE TO NMC HEALTH GROUP OF USD116M

* ALL FACILITIES WERE EXTENDED EXCLUSIVELY TO GROUP’S OPERATING COMPANIES AND BASED ENTIRELY ON UAE OPERATING CASH FLOWS

* BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO FINABLR, UAE EXCHANGE CENTRE

* AGGREGATE EXPOSURE CONSTITUTES APPROXIMATELY 0.7% OF BANK'S TOTAL ASSETS